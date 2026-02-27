Mark Carney In Mumbai: What's On Canadian Prime Minister's Agenda During 2-Day City Visit, Before Heading To Delhi? Check Details

Mark Carney In Mumbai | File Pic

Mumbai: Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is set to land in Mumbai at 3:15 pm on Friday, launching his first official visit to India since taking office. According to a statement from the Prime Minister of Canada’s Office, Carney departed for India on Wednesday, beginning a significant state visit designed to deepen bilateral ties and enhance strategic collaboration between the two nations.

The visit, scheduled from February 27 to March 2 at the invitation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, shows the importance both governments place on revitalising and expanding their partnership. India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) noted that the trip aims not only to reinforce existing cooperation but also to identify new areas for joint engagement across key sectors.

What's On Agenda During Mumbai Visit?

Carney’s itinerary begins in Mumbai, India’s financial capital, where he will spend two days meeting a wide spectrum of stakeholders from both countries. His engagements will include discussions with chief executive officers, leaders from industry and finance, technology innovators, academic representatives and officials linked to Canadian pension funds operating in India. By prioritising these economic interactions at the outset, the visit signals a strong emphasis on trade, investment, and financial collaboration as foundational pillars of the relationship.

Carney To Reach Delhi On March 1

On March 1, Carney will travel to New Delhi for the central diplomatic component of his trip. Delegation-level talks with Prime Minister Modi are scheduled for March 2 at Hyderabad House, the ceremonial venue traditionally used for high-level meetings. These discussions are expected to serve as a formal review of progress under the India-Canada Strategic Partnership, building on earlier conversations between the two leaders in Kananaskis in June 2025 and Johannesburg in November 2025.

According to the MEA, the talks will cover a broad and strategic agenda, including trade and investment, energy cooperation, critical minerals, agriculture, education, and research partnerships. In addition to bilateral priorities, both leaders are likely to exchange perspectives on pressing regional and global developments, reflecting the wider geopolitical dimensions of the relationship.

The two prime ministers are also expected to jointly participate in the India-Canada CEOs Forum, an event designed to align public policy objectives with private sector initiatives. Overall, Carney’s visit is positioned as a comprehensive effort to advance economic engagement while strengthening diplomatic coordination between the two countries.

