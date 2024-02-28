New Delhi Journalist Says She Was 'Mauled' By Stray Dog In Lodhi Gardens; Calls For 'Humane Solution' To Problem

Representational photo |

A New Delhi-based journalist claimed she was attacked by a stray dog in Lodhi Gardens during her walk. Taking to X, journalist Aishwarya Paliwal said she was "mauled" by a stray dog in an "unprovoked" incident.

According to Paliwal, the incident happened when she was in Lodhi Gardens for a walk. Stating that stray dogs are a "real menace", she said they were a "threat to life".

"Got mauled by a stray dog (unprovoked) while walking in Lodhi Garden. This is the heart of national capital,a place where children,elderly walk/play throughout the day. Stray dogs are a threat to life & a real menace,there has to be a humane solution to this," Paliwal said, while sharing a photo of her injured leg.

There has been surge in the reports of attacks by stray dogs. On February 19, an 8-year-old girl was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs in the Bijnor district of Uttar Pradesh, while two other girls sustained injuries in the attack. The deceased has been identified as Sonam. The district has recorded 10 deaths in separate dog attacks in the past 15 months, locals told a daily.

On February 27, a 2-year-old was brutally attacked and mauled to death by a stray dog in Barwani, Madhya Pradesh. The horrifying incident occurred at around 7 am in the New Housing Board Colony where the victim was playing outside his house, was suddenly seized by the dog, which then dragged him towards the nearby brick kilns.