Ghaziabad: For Insta Reel, Man Picks Up Dog By Its Leg, Spins It Around Wildly, Disturbing Video Surfaces

Ghaziabad, February 26: In a disturbing incident of animal cruelty, a man recorded a Instagram reel picking a dog up by its leg and spinning it around wildly. The reel was shared on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, February 26, by a journalist who sought action against the accused. The Uttar Pradesh police took cognizance of the disturbing video of animal cruelty.

In the Instagram reel, a man, identified as Zafar, is seen holding a dog by its leg and spinning it around wildly. The incident reportedly took place in Shakurpur village. "Cruelty to animals for recording reels cannot be tolerated. They are also a living being and action is expected against the ones who commit this," the journalist who shared the reel wrote.

Taking note of the disturbing video, the Uttar Pradesh police directed the Ghaziabad police to investigate the matter. "Please investigate and take necessary action," the UP police posted tagging the Ghaziabad police.

Laws Against Animal Cruelty In India:

There are laws to protect animals from cruelty. The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 (PCA Act) prohibits inflicting unnecessary pain or suffering on any animal. Sections 428 and 429 of the Indian Penal Code address acts like killing, poisoning, maiming, or rendering animals useless, with punishments ranging from fines to imprisonment.