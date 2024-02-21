Uttar Pradesh: Girl Mauled To Death By Stray Dogs In Bijnor, SP Urges Parents Not To Let Kids Roam In Fields Alone

File pic

Bijnor, February 21: A eight-year-old girl was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs in Bijnor district of Uttar Pradesh. Two other girls sustained injuries in the dog attack that took place at Nagla Maheshwari on Monday (February 19) evening. The deceased has been identified as Sonam. The district has recorded 10 deaths in separate dog attacks in the past 15 months, locals told a daily.

Sonam and two other girls were going to the fields where their father was working. They were carrying food for him. A pack of stray dogs suddenly attacked them. While Sonam suffered serious injuries on her neck, other two girls sustained injuries on their face, neck and limbs. Hearing their cries, farmers working in nearby fields came to the girls' rescue and rushed them to a hospital.

"Sonam died while undergoing treatment. The condition of other two girls is stable and they are out of danger. Further action is being taken," Sangram Singh, a police official, said.

Don't Let Kids Go Out Alone, SP Tells Parents

Reacting to Sonam's death, Bijnor Superintendent of Police, Neeraj Kumar Jadaun, urged parents not to allow their children to go alone in the fields. Efforts are underway to catch the stray dogs, said Chief Development Officer, Bijnor, Purna Borah.