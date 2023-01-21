New Delhi: IAF Sergeant posted in Mumbai arrested over hoax bomb call on Rajdhani Express | Representational pic/ Pixabay

New Delhi: An Indian Air Force (IAF) Sergeant posted at Mumbai's Santa Cruz, was arrested on Saturday for making a hoax bomb threat call on the Mumbai-bound Rajdhani Express with a motive to delay the train. The man made the call in an inebriated state to the New Delhi railway station.

The caller who was onboard the same train made this call around 4.15 pm. A team of Delhi Police and the bomb disposal squad searched the train after the call was reported.

Delhi Police probing the case

Through technical surveillance, the authorities extracted the details of the caller. Upon search, the accused was found drunk in the train itself.

He was arrested and upon interrogation told police that he had made the hoax call to delay the train. According to Delhi Police, the accused was identified as Sunil Sangwan, an Indian Air Force Sergeant. Sangwan is posted at the Air Force Station at Mumbai's Santa Cruz.

Delhi Police is investigating the matter.

(with ANI inputs)

