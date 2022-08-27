Chennai: Dubai-bound Indigo flight receives hoax bomb threat call; probe underway | Representative Photo

A Dubai-bound private carrier received a bomb threat call on Saturday. Authorities said the call was a hoax.

Following the anonymous call received at the police control room, the security agencies undertook a thorough check to ascertain if any explosive items were planted in the Indigo aircraft, according to airport officials.

However, no such items were found on the aircraft, with officials and others heaving a sigh of relief.

Subsequently, the flight which was supposed to leave at 7.20 am will proceed towards its destination later in the day, officials added.

Around 170 passengers and crew members of the flight were provided accommodation. An inquiry is underway to trace the caller.