New Delhi: CBI India & Europol Sign Cooperative Agreement To Combat Crime

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), India, and Europol, have today signed a Working Arrangement establishing cooperative relations between the law enforcement authorities of the Republic of India and the European Union Agency for Law Enforcement Cooperation (Europol).

The Working Arrangement was signed by Ms Catherine De Bolle, Executive Director Europol and Mr. Praveen Sood, Director, CBI. The signing was concluded in a virtual event held on 21st March, 2024, simultaneously in New Delhi and the Hague with presence of senior CBI and Europol officials.

This arrangement promotes direct cooperation between both organisations to build on their respective mandates, strategies and to explore the potential for synergies.

CBI Expresses Appreciation For The Collaboration



During the signing ceremony, Director, CBI expressed his appreciation for the collaborative spirit demonstrated by both parties. He stated, "This working arrangement is an outcome of years of negotiation between CBI and Europol to reach this common ground. This moment marks a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to combat crime and enhance cooperation between our agencies.” He further highlighted that “The international dispersal of crimes, criminals and proceeds of crimes have necessitated need for expeditious international cooperation. Criminal networks operate across borders, exploiting differences in jurisdictions and taking advantage of modern technologies to evade detection. The arrangement we signed today reflects our shared commitment to address these challenges through enhanced cooperation and mutual assistance."

Read Also Sandeshkhali: CBI Once Again Visits Houses Of Businessmen Close To Shahjahan Sheikh

Europol's Executive Director Stresses Global Cooperation For Enhanced Security Measures



The Executive Director of Europol, Ms Catherine De Bolle, echoed these sentiments, emphasising the importance of international cooperation in addressing global security challenges. She stated “In an increasingly globalised world, the security of the European Union starts abroad. Security challenges have become more complex, multidimensional. There is nowadays a strong link between what happens outside of the EU’s borders and security within Europe. The Working Arrangement which Europol has signed today with the CBI underscores the interconnected nature of security threats and the necessity of international cooperation to effectively address them. By joining forces with India, Europol further solidifies the EU's commitment to proactive and comprehensive security measures, recognising that safeguarding our citizens requires a coordinated effort on a global scale”.

CBI-Europol Arrangement Enhances Joint Efforts Against Diverse Crimes

This working arrangement not only brings together CBI and Europol but also enables wide cooperation between all law enforcement agencies in India and and all law enforcement agencies of 27 European countries that Europol represents as well as third countries and organizations associated with Europol. This will enhance cooperation in jointly tackling various forms of crime inter alia including organized crime, financial crimes, frauds, corruption, terrorism, cybercrime, human trafficking, drug trafficking, money laundering, environmental crimes, illicit trafficking in cultural goods, including antiquities and works of art etc. It establishes clear mechanisms for communication, cooperation, and collaboration, ensuring that respective law enforcement agencies can seamlessly collaborate, share best practices, and support each other.

This Working arrangement is very comprehensive and includes 26 detailed articles enumerating modalities for wide ranging cooperation in over 30 different crime categories. The cooperation, in addition to exchange of information, may include the exchange of specialist knowledge, general situation reports, results of strategic analysis, participation in training activities as well as providing advice and support in individual criminal investigations.

CBI Strengthening International Cooperation In Law Enforcement

CBI is the National Central Bureau for INTERPOL in India and coordinates assistance for all law enforcement agencies in India via INTERPOL channels. CBI is also a member of GloBE international network of anti-corruption agencies. It may be recalled that earlier this month, the CBI and the Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC), Mauritius, had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance all round cooperation in combating corruption, money laundering and related crimes.

This partnership with Europol reflects commitment to international cooperation in law enforcement and underscores the value of collaborative efforts in addressing the complexities of modern-day crime.