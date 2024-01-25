 New Delhi Accident: Man Dies After Being Hit By JCB Near Panchsheel Park Metro Station
40-year-old JCB driver, Sandeep apprehended & the deceased's body shifted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre

Ruddhi PhadkeUpdated: Thursday, January 25, 2024, 12:17 PM IST
Accident | Representational Image | Pexels

New Delhi: A 50-year-old man died after being hit by a JCB while crossing a road near Panchsheel Park Metro Station on Thursday. Police received a PCR call regarding the accident at 7 am on Thursday, after which the officials immediately reached the spot where the accident happened.

"The deceased was identified as Brij Kishore Trivedi. The 50-year-old was working as a security guard at a house in Panchsheel", said a police official.
A JCB hit Brij Kishore Trivedi while crossing the road, because of which he got grievously injured and consequently, died, officials added further.
The JCB driver was arrested and the vehicle was seized. The police apprehended the 40-year-old JCB driver, Sandeep. The arrested is a resident of Nawabganj, Uttar Pradesh, confirmed officials. The deceased's body was shifted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre, officials added. Further investigation is underway.

Similar incident in same area

This comes weeks after a shocking incident was reported in New Delhi on November 2 when a 30-year-old freelance filmmaker died in an accident near the Panchsheel Park Metro station in south Delhi. Friends of victim Piyush Pal, the victim, alleged that his laptop, camera, and other valuables were stolen as he lay bleeding on the road. According to police, the accident occurred when the motorcycle ridden by Pal, a resident of Kalkaji who worked as freelance photographer in Gurugram, collided with another two-wheeler, driven by Bunty Kumar, 26, a resident of Badarpur who works as a private driver in Gurugram.

With inputs from ANI

