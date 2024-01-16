 Delhi Accident: 40-Year-Old Man Dies, 4 Severely Injured After 2 Cars Collide On Salim Garh Road; Visuals Surface
IANSUpdated: Tuesday, January 16, 2024, 10:58 AM IST
Delhi accident | ANI

A 40-year-old man died, and four people were found injured in Delhi late Monday night after the car lost its control, jumped the divider and collided with another car on the opposite side of the divider, said an official on Tuesday. The police have identified the dead man, named Gaurav Malhotra, who is a resident in east Delhi's Laxmi Nagar. 

The fatal accident was reported to the PCR at 1:30 AM

At around 1:30 AM, the police control room (PCR) received a call reporting the accident on the Salim Garh Road in the Kotwali police station area, said police. Additionally, the high-ranking police official said, "After reaching the spot, the police team found a white Celereo, also a taxi, and a Swift car in severely damaged condition." 

The Maruti Swift driver was pronounced dead at the hospital

After the initial probe, police found that the Celereo was hit by the Swift from the opposite carriageway, causing damage to the central road divider. The official said, "The driver of the Maruti Swift, Gaurav, was pronounced dead at the hospital. Four others, Sumit, Saurav, and two unknowns, sustained injuries, one of them is in serious condition at the Trauma Centre." 

article-image
