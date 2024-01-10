Delhi Accident: Massive Traffic Congestion At Ring Road As Truck Collides With Crane Near Sarojini Nagar; Video Surfaces | Twitter | ANI

Delhi: Heavy traffic is witnessed at Ring Road near Sarojini Nagar in Delhi after a truck rammed into a crane on Wednesday. A video of the incident has surfaced on social media and it can be seen in the video that massive traffic jam on the road as the truck and the crane are stationed on the side of the road after the accident.

The truck has been damaged in the accident and efforts are being made to move the damaged truck and the crane from the road.

#WATCH | Delhi: Traffic congestion was seen in Ring Road near Sarojini Nagar as a truck met with an accident.



(Drone Visuals) pic.twitter.com/z84ZumMVpE — ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2024

The accident occurred in the peak hours

The accident occurred in the peak hours of morning today. The area usually witnesses massive traffic as commuters leave for offices on the morning.

#WATCH | Delhi: A truck met with an accident on Ring Road near Sarojini Nagar resulting in traffic congestion. pic.twitter.com/EQ8wzR7YY1 — ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2024

The accident has resulted in long line of massive traffic jam on the road. The residents should avoid the route if possible and wait till the truck and the crane are moved out of the road and the traffic is resumed to normal.

Fog might be a reason for the accident

The reason for the accident that occurred is not known yet. However, the national capital is reeling under fog in the winter season. Fog might be a reason for the accident as the visibility lowers due to fog and the incident of accidents rises.

No reports of any death or injuries

There are no reports of any death or injuries in the accident. The authorities have initiated the efforts to remove the truck and the crane from the road and ease the traffic in the area.