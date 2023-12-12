New CM Of Rajasthan To Be Finally Announced Today; Vasundhara Raje Likely To Make Comeback

Former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje and current CM Ashok Gehlot. | File pic

Jaipur: The suspense over the face of the new chief minister of Rajasthan is going to end by the evening of Tuesday. The three observers including the Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh will reach Jaipur on Tuesday morning to hold the meeting of the party legislators and announce the name of the Chief Minister, although, the official program has not been released yet by the party, the newly elected MLAs have been asked to reach the party office by 11 in the morning.

This is the first time that the BJP contested the election without a chief ministerial face in Rajasthan and this is the reason that it took nine days to finalize the name of the CM.

Race heats up over new CM, Who will be the new Rajasthan CM?

There are more than half a dozen names that are there In the race for the post of CM and during the last nine days, the state has witnessed all kinds of lobbying and show of strength by the probables, especially by former CM Vasundhara Raje. More than 40 MLAs met her just after the results were declared last Sunday. She even reached Delhi to meet party president JP Nadda and other senior leaders and came back to Jaipur on Sunday afternoon and the MLAs once again started reaching her residence in Jaipur.

Speculations rise over new CM's face

Although after the surprising decisions of Chattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh the Rajasthan is also expecting an unexpected face as the CM.

Looking at the caste equations after a tribal and an OBC CM in Chattisgarh and MP respectively, a general caste or a Dalit face is being expected in Rajasthan and if look at the probable from these categories, the expected names are Diya Kumari, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, CP Joshi along with Vasundhara Raje from general caste and Arjun Ram Meghwal from the scheduled caste category. However the party sources said that the way party leadership is deciding the names, it can be anyone from 115 MLAs and the large cadre of the party.