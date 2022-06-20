Never sought help from Narendra Modi, never met him in Ahmedabad: PM's 'childhood friend' Abbas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote a blog dedicated to his mother as she entered the 100th year of her life on Saturday, highlighting her sacrifices and various aspects of her life which "shaped" his mind, personality, and self-confidence.

In the blog, the PM recalled that his father brought home his close friend's son, Abbas, after his untimely death.

"He stayed with us and completed his studies. Mother was as affectionate and caring towards Abbas just like she did for all of us siblings. Every year on Eid, she used to prepare his favourite dishes. On festivals, it was commonplace for neighbourhood kids to come to our house and enjoy mother's special preparations (sic)," he said.

The Prime Minister's blog started a discussion on social media about who exactly Abbas is.

As per reports from ABP Majha, Abbas Ali now lives in Sydney.

While speaking to ABP, Abbas said that he stayed at Modi's house for one year and also studied for his Matriculation examination when he was there.

Abbas said that his father and Modi's father were friends and lived in PM Modi's house for a year after his father's death.

While reminiscing about the old days, Abbas said that at the time, they used to celebrate Holi, Diwali and Eid together, adding that the atmosphere today is not what it used to be.

However, Abbas claimed that he never sought any help from the PM and never met him in Ahmedabad.