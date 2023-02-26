'Never retired, never will': Alka Lamba quotes Sonia Gandhi after speculations; watch Sonia Gandhi's reaction

During the Congress's three-day 85th plenary session in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, Sonia Gandhi's speech on the second day raised speculation about her retirement.

However, on the concluding day, party spokesperson Alka Lamba clarified that Gandhi had never retired and had no plans to retire. Lamba urged the media to stop misinterpreting Gandhi's speech and quoted her saying, "I had never retired and never will."

Lamba appealed to the media not to draw such conclusions.

Sonia Gandhi was seen smiling in response to Lamba's clarification.

Prior to this, the former Congress President had expressed her contentment that her journey could end with the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

"Our victories in 2004 and 2009 under the able leadership of Dr Manmohan Singh gave me personal satisfaction, but what makes me happy is that my innings ended with the Bharat Jodo Yatra, a turning point for the Congress. It has proved that the people of India overwhelmingly want harmony, tolerance, and equality," the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) chairperson had said, while addressing the plenary session on Saturday.