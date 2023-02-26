e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'Never retired, never will': Alka Lamba quotes Sonia Gandhi after speculations; watch Sonia Gandhi's reaction

'Never retired, never will': Alka Lamba quotes Sonia Gandhi after speculations; watch Sonia Gandhi's reaction

Sonia Gandhi was seen smiling in response to Lamba's clarification.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, February 26, 2023, 06:45 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

During the Congress's three-day 85th plenary session in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, Sonia Gandhi's speech on the second day raised speculation about her retirement.

However, on the concluding day, party spokesperson Alka Lamba clarified that Gandhi had never retired and had no plans to retire. Lamba urged the media to stop misinterpreting Gandhi's speech and quoted her saying, "I had never retired and never will."

Lamba appealed to the media not to draw such conclusions.

Sonia Gandhi was seen smiling in response to Lamba's clarification.

Prior to this, the former Congress President had expressed her contentment that her journey could end with the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

"Our victories in 2004 and 2009 under the able leadership of Dr Manmohan Singh gave me personal satisfaction, but what makes me happy is that my innings ended with the Bharat Jodo Yatra, a turning point for the Congress. It has proved that the people of India overwhelmingly want harmony, tolerance, and equality," the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) chairperson had said, while addressing the plenary session on Saturday.

Read Also
Sonia Gandhi hints at retirement at Congress' 85th plenary session: 'My innings could conclude...
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Watch: Hotel staff thrash guests with sticks, rods and belts at wedding in UP's Ghaziabad

Watch: Hotel staff thrash guests with sticks, rods and belts at wedding in UP's Ghaziabad

As Rahul Gandhi fumbles between 'Satta' and 'Satya' in plenary speech, BJP mocks him and Congress

As Rahul Gandhi fumbles between 'Satta' and 'Satya' in plenary speech, BJP mocks him and Congress

'Never retired, never will': Alka Lamba quotes Sonia Gandhi after speculations; watch Sonia Gandhi's...

'Never retired, never will': Alka Lamba quotes Sonia Gandhi after speculations; watch Sonia Gandhi's...

Punjab Congress MP receives threat call: 'Stop speaking against Amritpal Singh, or else...'

Punjab Congress MP receives threat call: 'Stop speaking against Amritpal Singh, or else...'

Mysuru MP Pratap Simha's 'stray dogs should be killed without compassion' remark sparks outrage

Mysuru MP Pratap Simha's 'stray dogs should be killed without compassion' remark sparks outrage