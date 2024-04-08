Netizens Troll Journalist Ajit Anjum After A Video Of Him Misbehaving With Reporters Goes Viral

Screenshot from video viral on social media platform showing journalist Ajit Anjum loses his cool | X

Independent journalist Ajit Anjum recently got into a heated argument with some journalists after some scribes reportedly tried to ask a few questions to him. In the video that has gone viral, Anjum is first confronted by a man holding a boom mike of a local channel "PNN".

On April 6, a video went viral in which he was seen getting out of a car and yelling at few reporters. Anjum was heard saying to the reporters and people, "You are bhakts of Asaram Bapu."

Ajit Anjum misbehaved with reporters

After hearing what Anjum said, a reporter asked him, "Why did you defame a girl? How much did you get to defame the girl?" He didn't answer the question, sat back in his car and fled away from the location. The clip went viral on social media.

Netizens reactions

Ajit Anjum is an Indian Journalist who has received Ramnath Goenkha Award in 2010. As soon as the video surfaced on the internet, social media platforms got flooded with reactions. Many people got stunned by Anjum's behaviour, and many got flustered. Some people said he is a journalist and behaving wrong with other journalist, at least he should respect.

Shraddha shared a video on X and wrote, "Journalist Ajit Anjum, who boasted about Constitution, impartial journalism etc, got upset on just one question. Sharing knowledge is all for others, not for yourself. @ajitanjum.

Sujjet Swami said, "It is heard that #Ajitanjum ji did some such thing due to which the atmosphere got heated and it was put under his ear. @ajitanjum yes, you can throw the right light on it, but whatever @ajitanjum Ji should not have been beaten. I strongly condemn it."

Another user, Neeraj, shared a video of Anjum and wrote, "Our #AjitAnjum ji is also a staunchly honest journalist."

Netizens also trolled him when he said that, "I (Ajit Anjum) will sell chicken pakoras if Yogi Adityanath returns to power in 2022 Assembly Elections." However Anjum never claimed that he has tweeted such thing. Another user, Dashannan shared a video on X and wrote, "RW walo thoda kum bezati kiya karo bhai Bechara #AjitAnjum"