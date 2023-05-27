 Nepal starts selling electricity at 600 Mega Watt per hour to India
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaNepal starts selling electricity at 600 Mega Watt per hour to India

Nepal starts selling electricity at 600 Mega Watt per hour to India

Some time ago Nepal was importing up to 400 MW electricity from India to meet the domestic demand.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, May 27, 2023, 05:09 PM IST
article-image
FPJ

Kathmandu: Nepal has started exporting electricity to India from Saturday, as the generation of hydroelectricity from run-of-the-river projects increased with the onset of the monsoon in the Himalayan country.

Last year also, Nepal exported hydroelectricity to India from June to November.

"We have started selling 600 MW hour electricity to India from Saturday as there is a surplus in the electricity in the country," said Suresh Bhattarai, spokesperson of Nepal Electricity Authority.

Read Also
Nepal's Kami Rita Sherpa climbs Mount Everest for the 28th time, beats his own world record
article-image

From shortage of electricity in Nepal to surplus

Some time ago Nepal was importing up to 400 MW electricity from India to meet the domestic demand.

In Nepal the domestic demand for electricity increases in winter, while the supply decreases and in summer the demand decreases while the supply increases.

Most of the hydropower projects operating in Nepal are based on run-of-the-river.

Last year, Nepal earned around 12 billion rupees from exporting electricity to India.

With the onset of monsoons, hydropower plants in Nepal have been producing excess electricity from the elevated water levels in the Himalayan rivers.

Read Also
Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal' to visit Ujjain, Indore as part of 4-day official trip to India
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nepal starts selling electricity at 600 Mega Watt per hour to India

Nepal starts selling electricity at 600 Mega Watt per hour to India

UPSC CSE Prelims 2023: From exam guidelines, timing, admit card to documents; all details inside

UPSC CSE Prelims 2023: From exam guidelines, timing, admit card to documents; all details inside

KCR pledges support to Kejriwal's stand against Centre's ordinance

KCR pledges support to Kejriwal's stand against Centre's ordinance

Mahant Avaidyanath Birth Anniversary: Must-know facts about the BJP leader & Hindu preacher

Mahant Avaidyanath Birth Anniversary: Must-know facts about the BJP leader & Hindu preacher

As he completes 9 years at Centre, PM Modi says it is 'humbling to receive such affection'

As he completes 9 years at Centre, PM Modi says it is 'humbling to receive such affection'