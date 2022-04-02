Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba admires India's progress under PM Modi's leadership

I admire the progress that India is making under the visionary leadership of PM Modi, said Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba.

We have seen India's effective management battling COVID-19 & received first vaccine aid from India as well as medicines, medical equipment & logistics to combat COVID, added Deuba.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba met and held delegation-level talks at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Saturday.

Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba issued a joint statement with PM Narendra Modi in Delhi, he said as PM Modi mentioned, they had friendly talks and fruitful discussions on various aspects of India-Nepal relations. 'We shared our perspectives on further strengthening our friendly ties.' added Deuba.

"Wide-ranging talks on our multifaceted partnership are on the agenda," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

This is Prime Minister Deuba's first bilateral visit abroad since assuming office for the fifth time in July last year.

Deuba, who is accompanied by a high level delegation. is visiting India at the invitation of PM Modi.

Ministry of External Affairs Arindam Bagchi informed that the wide-ranging talks between India and Nepal's multifaceted partnership are on the agenda during the meeting.

"Working together to take India-Nepal relations to newer heights. The meeting between PM @narendramodi and PM @SherBDeuba of Nepal gets underway. Wide-ranging talks on our multifaceted partnership are on the agenda," Bagchi tweeted.

Published on: Saturday, April 02, 2022, 01:52 PM IST