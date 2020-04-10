Nepal Jamaat leader trying to sneak patients into India, PM Modi talks to KS Sharma Oli

PATNA: PM Modi on Friday talked to his Nepalese counterpart KS Sharma Oli and complimented him for the efforts made to contain Covid in Nepal. He assured all cooperation from India in Nepal’s fight against the deadly disease.

The top-level telephonic talks between the two PMs of neighbours took place amid reports of a Pakistani Jamaat leader, Jalim Mukhiya, to infiltrate 200 Tablighis, with corona symptoms including 5 Pakistanis to India through Birganj-Raxaul border in Bihar.

The Sashtra Seema Bal’s (SSB) 47th battalion had earlier sent communications apprehending large-scale infiltration of Corona posi - tive followers of Jamaat through Bihar.

Nepal police on Friday raided the hideout of Jalim, president of the local panchayat and a Communist leader at Chandanbara village under Jankitola post office of Parsa district and detained 15 active Jamaatis.