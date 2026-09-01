Nepal Flash Floods: 8 Assam Workers Rescued After Harrowing Ordeal, 8 Others Still Unaccounted For | X/PTI

Eight workers from Assam who were stranded in Nepal after devastating flash floods have returned to the state, officials said, while efforts are continuing to trace eight others who are still unaccounted for.

The workers were employed at Nepal’s Upper Trishuli-1 Hydropower Project and were brought back to Assam late on Sunday following evacuation efforts involving the Nepalese authorities and the Assam government.

The workers who have returned have been identified as Pankaj Barman, Gopal Chand Debnath, Gautam Das, Samar Bezbaruah, Sarvishan Marak, Saneswar Narzary, Silva Marak and Elipson Sangma.

The group was caught in the disaster when floodwaters, along with large amounts of debris, swept through the area. Forced to escape the affected zone, the workers sought refuge on higher ground.

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Barman, who is from Nalbari, recalled how the group rushed towards the hills after hearing a powerful sound and remained there despite having little access to essential supplies.

"After hearing the huge sound, we realised something serious had happened and started moving towards the hills. We eventually reached the top and stayed there," Barman said.

Barman said 13 workers from Assam were present at the project when the floods struck. Some of them were forced to spend nearly two days on elevated terrain without adequate food or drinking water.

Their situation improved after army helicopters located them and dropped supplies, including water and biscuits. The workers were subsequently moved to Kathmandu two days later, following which arrangements were made for their journey back to India.

Das, a resident of Hojai, described the incident as a deeply traumatic experience that he is unlikely to forget.

"I saw death up close and somehow survived," Das said.

After flying back to India, the workers travelled by road to Dhubri and then proceeded towards their respective districts.

However, the safe return of the eight workers has not brought complete relief to their families, as eight other residents from Assam continue to be missing following the disaster.

The Assam government had initially reported that 16 people from the state were unaccounted for in connection with the Nepal floods. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had shared the names of 12 missing residents on August 28.

On August 29, Sarma said authorities had managed to establish contact with eight people who were stranded and were working to facilitate their return to Assam in coordination with the Nepal government.

The state administration has also opened helpline numbers to assist families seeking updates about relatives who may be stranded or missing in Nepal.

According to officials, families of eight other individuals have contacted the helplines seeking information. Authorities have, however, not been able to establish direct communication with those reported missing.

Search and tracing operations remain underway in coordination with Nepalese authorities, officials said.