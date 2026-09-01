Heartbreaking Visuals! Loyal Nepal Dogs Wander Amid Debris Searching For Caretakers Missing After Devastating Flash Floods - WATCH

Loyal Nepal Dogs Wander Amid Debris Searching For Caretakers Missing After Devastating Flash Floods |

The devastation left behind by last week’s floods in Nepal has reduced homes to piles of mud, timber and broken structures. But amid the destruction, several dogs have remained close to the places they once knew as home, creating heartbreaking scenes as families continue searching for missing relatives.

In Trishuli Bazaar, a black-and-white dog has refused to abandon the site where a row of four houses was swept away. Wearing the same collar he had before the disaster, the dog spends hours sitting in a muddy patch close to what appears to have been the entrance to one of the homes.

Dog refuses to leave destroyed home

Rescue workers operating JCB excavators around the site have found it difficult to move the animal. The noise of heavy machinery, passing vehicles and people clearing debris appears to have little effect on him.

Volunteer relief worker Bikram Thapa said workers tried offering biscuits and calling the dog with different pet names, but he barely responded.

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“We’ve tried coaxing him with biscuits and calling him by all sorts of pet names, but he doesn't even turn his head. His collar is intact,” Thapa told TOI. “He won't leave this place.”

Sunil Tamang, who has been involved in clearing the debris, said the dog continues to sit in the same area despite excavators working nearby.

“In the middle of all the heavy JCB engines and clearing operations, he just sits in that muddy pool,” Tamang told TOI. “Not a single wag of his tail. He refuses to cross the boundary of where his yard used to end.”

Local shopkeeper Dinesh Basyal added: “We lost our homes, but we understand what happened. He doesn't understand why everyone disappeared — he just knows he isn't supposed to leave until they return.”

Volunteers now leave food and water nearby, allowing the dog to remain in the area without going hungry.

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Lilly waits in Dhunge

A similar story is unfolding in Dhunge, where families are still desperately searching for people who disappeared during the disaster.

A dog named Lilly has remained near the place she once knew as home. Her collar is still around her neck, and locals say she repeatedly looks for the hotel owner who used to feed and care for her.

The owner is among several people from the area who remain missing.

Residents have taken responsibility for feeding Lilly, but she has continued to stay close to the destroyed site, seemingly unwilling to give up on the people she knew.

Another dog found inside a ruined house

A separate video circulating on social media shows another muddy and exhausted dog sitting quietly inside a badly damaged house.

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Large sections of the structure appear to have been washed away, with debris scattered around the animal. Yet the dog remains inside the remnants of the building, apparently staying close to the place it once recognized as home.

A painful reminder of the flood's human cost

For displaced residents, these animals have become poignant reminders of the lives lost or disrupted by the floods.

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As rescue and recovery operations continue, the dogs' loyalty to their vanished homes mirrors the uncertainty faced by families still waiting for news of missing loved ones.