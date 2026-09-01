Nepal Flash Floods Bring Unknown Fish To Bihar; Government Advises People Against Consumption

Nepal Flash Floods Bring Unknown Fish To Bihar |

The recent flash floods in Nepal and the rising water levels of rivers in Bihar have brought an unusual concern of unidentified fish being found in water bodies and flood-affected areas. Following the development, authorities have advised residents not to catch, sell or consume fish whose species and origin cannot be verified.

Concerns over unidentified fish

The warning comes amid concerns over the movement of aquatic species through floodwaters. Heavy rainfall and sudden flooding can wash fish and other aquatic organisms from rivers, ponds and breeding areas into locations where they are not normally found. In Bihar, which shares a close geographical connection with Nepal through several rivers, floodwaters can travel across the border and alter local aquatic environments.

Bihar government issues advisory

Amid the floods in Nepal and the rising water levels in Bihar, the Animal and Fisheries Resources Department has advised people not to consume fish caught from floodwaters.

Officials have urged people to exercise caution, particularly in areas affected by floodwater.

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The department states that floods can lead to fish encountering sewage, dead animals, and other polluted materials, heightening the contamination risk from bacteria, viruses, and various pathogens. Eating such fish could be detrimental to health.

Ban on floodwater fish sales

Officials indicate that with river water levels still high and floodwaters persistently changing the direction of local water bodies, additional fish migration into new regions is probable.

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Residents have therefore been advised to avoid experimenting with unfamiliar fish and to report such sightings to local fisheries officials. The department has also prohibited the sale of fish caught in floodwaters in the market. The advisory states that if you consume these fish and experience vomiting, diarrhoea, stomach pain, dizziness, or difficulty breathing, immediately contact the nearest health centre or hospital. People are also advised to notify the district fisheries officer or local administration if you spot such fish.