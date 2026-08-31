‘Run, Water!’: Stranger's Shout Saves 370 Students, Teachers From Deadly Nepal Flash Flood |

A stranger’s desperate warning “Run, water!” may have prevented a major tragedy at a school in Nepal, after his shouted alert gave more than 370 students and teachers precious moments to escape a devastating flash flood on August 26.

The unidentified man was passing Uttargaya Public School in Betrawati, Nuwakot district, when he suddenly began shouting warnings that a massive flood was approaching. According to a report by the Times of India, there had been no official siren, automated alert or formal warning when the man’s cries reached the school.

Stranger's Warning Triggers Race To Safety

Students staying at the school hostel were having breakfast when the warning reached the compound. Teachers immediately realised the danger and began moving the children away from the area.

Older students from Grades 7 to 10 were able to run towards the forested hill behind the school, while teachers and staff helped younger children escape. Some children were carried through mud as the situation deteriorated rapidly.

The floodwaters soon cut off roads and other normal escape routes, making the stranger’s warning even more crucial.

Teachers later recalled that they had not anticipated a flood of such enormous scale. Some students initially did not move far enough from the danger zone before the teachers urged them towards higher ground.

No Official Alert, Only A Stranger's Cry

The unidentified man’s warning came at a critical moment when the school had received no formal alert about the approaching surge.

His shouted message described in reports as variations of “The big flood is coming, run” and “Run, water” prompted an immediate evacuation.

His identity remains unknown, but his spontaneous act of warning the school is being credited with helping save hundreds of lives.

Parent Swept Away While Trying To Reach Son

The aftermath brought further heartbreak to the school community.

According to the Times of India, one parent rushed towards the school after learning about the flood in an attempt to reach his son. He was swept away by the floodwaters, while his child survived after managing to reach higher ground.

Communication networks were also disrupted in the affected area, leaving teachers struggling to contact families and reunite children with their parents. School records were inaccessible in the immediate aftermath, adding to the confusion.

Deadly Flood Devastates Nepal

The school evacuation unfolded as one of Nepal’s most devastating recent natural disasters swept through the Himalayan region.

The August 26 flash floods sent enormous quantities of water, mud, ice and debris through river systems including the Bhote Koshi and Trishuli, destroying settlements, bridges, schools and infrastructure.

Initial assessments pointed to a sudden geological event in the high Himalayas, with an ice or rock collapse believed to have contributed to the catastrophic surge. The exact trigger has been the subject of ongoing investigation. The Times of India reported that experts were examining possibilities including an ice avalanche and other high-altitude events.

By August 31, the scale of the disaster had grown dramatically, with hundreds dead and thousands reported missing as search and rescue teams continued operations across affected areas.

Another School Saved Hundreds In Separate Incident

The Uttargaya incident is separate from another widely reported school evacuation in the same flood disaster.

At Tribhuvan Trishuli Secondary School, principal Rajendra Dawadi reportedly received warnings from upstream, rang the school bell and ordered an immediate evacuation. According to the Times of India, his actions helped evacuate more than 1,600 students before floodwaters overwhelmed the area.

Together, the two incidents highlight how crucial even minutes of warning proved during the unprecedented flash floods.

At Uttargaya Public School, however, it was not an official alert or emergency system that triggered the evacuation it was the desperate cry of an unidentified stranger racing past the school, warning hundreds of children and teachers that the water was coming.