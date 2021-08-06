NEET PG 2021: Registration and edit window to reopen from August 16 to 20; visit nbe.edu.in

National Board of Examination, NBE made important announcement regarding NEET PG 2021 registration and correction window which will reopen on August 16, 2021. The registration and correction window for candidates will remain opened till August 20, 2021.

According to the notice issued by the board, candidates who want to apply for the examination can apply online through the official site of NBE on nbe.edu.in.

According to the notice, candidates who are completing their internship during July 1, 2021 to September 30, 2021 and are fulfilling all other criteria as prescribed in the Information Bulletin of NEET-PG 2021 can apply for NEET-PG 2021 during this window.

Candidates who have accessed the edit window can change their category and EWS status during this window, can do so, provided they have already registered for NEET PG 2021. The window will not allow change to any other information already provided in the application form.

Earlier, aspirants approached the National Board of Education (NBE) seeking help in re-opening of the NEET-PG registration website in order to accommodate the latest changes in reservation system directed by the Central government. Following their requests, the board decided to reopen reopen the registration window and edit window.