Nearly 133 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in India: Union Health Ministry

India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has reached nearly 133 crores, with the country administering over 81 lakh doses till 7 pm today, the Union Health Ministry informed on Saturday.

The ministry further said a total of 81,41,67,757 first doses and 51,42,36,948 second doses of the vaccine have so far been administered.

According to the data provided by the Ministry of Health, cumulatively, 47,76,16,452 first doses and 26,89,95,537 second doses of the vaccine have been administered to the beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group across the states and Union territories since the start of the third phase of the inoculation drive, according to the health ministry's data.

The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports, the ministry added.

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the ministry said.

So far, the government has provided over 140 crore Covid vaccine doses to states and UTs through various channels.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of frontline workers started on February 2.

The next phase of Covid-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1. The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1.

Published on: Saturday, December 11, 2021, 09:32 PM IST