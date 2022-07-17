NDA's Vice-Presidential candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar meets Amit Shah | Photo: PTI

New Delhi: NDA's Vice-Presidential candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Sources said that Dhankhar met Shah at his residence here and it was a courtesy meeting.

On Saturday, BJP chief J.P. Nadda announced the name of Dhankhar as the NDA candidate after the Parliamentary Board meeting at party headquarters here.

"After detailed discussion and considering all the names, the BJP Parliamentary Board has decided to announce the name of Kisan Putra Jagdeep Dhankhar as the BJP and NDA candidate for the post of Vice-President. Presently he is the Governor of West Bengal and has been in public life for almost three decades," Nadda had said.

The NDA candidate for the post of Vice President Dhankhar has been in public life for more than three decades.

Born in an agrarian household at a remote village in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district, Dhankhar worked tirelessly to become a successful professional before entering public life.