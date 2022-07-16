'Kisan Putra Jagdeep Dhankhar...': PM Modi tweets after BJP chooses Bengal Guv as its Vice Presidential candidate | Twitter/@narendramodi

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar was on Saturday announced as the BJP-led NDA's vice presidential candidate.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and said Dhankhar has excellent knowledge of the Constitution and added that he is well-versed with legislative affairs. PM Modi said the "Kisan Putra" is also has always worked for the well-being of farmers, youth, women and the marginalised.

"Kisan Putra Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji is known for his humility. He brings with him an illustrious legal, legislative and gubernatorial career. He has always worked for the well-being of farmers, youth, women and the marginalised. Glad that he will be our VP candidate," PM Modi wrote.

"Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji has excellent knowledge of our Constitution. He is also well-versed with legislative affairs. I am sure that he will be an outstanding Chair in the Rajya Sabha & guide the proceedings of the House with the aim of furthering national progress," he said in another tweet.

Who is Jagdeep Dhankhar?

A lawyer by profession, Jagdeep Dhankhar forayed into politics in 1989 and was elected to the Lok Sabha from Jhunjhunu in Rajasthan that same year and became a Union Minister in 1990.

Dhankar, who practised in Rajasthan High Court and the Supreme Court, was designated a senior advocate in 1990, the same year he became a Union minister.

He was also a member of the Rajasthan Vidhan Sabha from 1993 to 1998 representing Kishangarh constituency.

The lawyer-turned politician was appointed the Governor of West Bengal in July 2019 and has since had a tumultuous relationship with the ruling Trinamool Congress in the state.

Dhankar who has in the past claimed to be a 'reluctant politician' graduated with honours in physics from Maharaja's College in Jaipur and an LLB degree from Jaipur University in 1978-79.

Before that he had schooled at Sainik School, Chittorgarh on a full merit scholarship after his primary education from the government school at village Kithana in Jhunjhunu, where he was born in 1951.

He is married to Sudesh Dhankhar and they have a daughter.

(With PTI inputs)