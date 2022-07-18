Watch: NDA vice presidential candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar files nomination |

Today NDA vice presidential pick Jagdeep Dhankhar filed his nomination; PM Modi and other senior leaders of the NDA were present while Dhankar was filing his nomination.

Before filing the nomination Dhankhar attended a meeting of MPs from different parties supporting his bid ahead of filing his nomination on Monday.

#WATCH | Delhi: NDA candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar files his nomination for the Vice Presidential elections in the presence of PM Narendra Modi.



(Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/jyUOddtxOe — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other senior leaders of the BJP were present at the meeting, which was also attended by members of the Biju Janata Dal and Lok Jankshakti Party among others.

The opposition has named Margaret Alva as its candidate for the election scheduled for August 6