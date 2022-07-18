e-Paper Get App

Watch: NDA vice presidential candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar files nomination

Before filing the nomination Dhankhar attended a meeting of MPs from different parties supporting his bid ahead of filing his nomination on Monday.

Monday, July 18, 2022
Today NDA vice presidential pick Jagdeep Dhankhar filed his nomination; PM Modi and other senior leaders of the NDA were present while Dhankar was filing his nomination.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other senior leaders of the BJP were present at the meeting, which was also attended by members of the Biju Janata Dal and Lok Jankshakti Party among others.

The opposition has named Margaret Alva as its candidate for the election scheduled for August 6

