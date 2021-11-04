'NDA state govts immediately reduced VAT on diesel, petrol': BJP Karnataka takes a swipe at Opposition

The Karnataka government on Thursday issued a notification reducing the price of diesel and petrol by Rs 7 per litre.

With this, diesel prices were reduced from Rs 104.50 on November 3 to Rs 85.03, which is a reduction of Rs 19.47. Petrol prices were reduced from Rs 113.93 on November 3 to Rs 100.63, which is a reduction of Rs 13.30, the release said.

This comes after the Centre on Wednesday had cut excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 10 per litre to help bring down rates from their highest-ever levels.

The Centre had also urged the state governments to reduce the value-added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel to give relief to consumers.

Following this, several NDA-ruled states immediately reduced VAT on diesel, petrol. Gujarat, Goa, Assam, Karnataka, Tripura, etc. have all announced to reduce petrol and diesel cost by Rs 7. However, the Opposition-ruled states like Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, etc. are yet to make any announcement.

Taking a swipe at the Opposition-ruled states, BJP Karnataka tweeted: "Opposition Parties were lecturing about price rise of petrol & diesel. Yesterday, PM @narendramodi Govt reduced excise duty on Petrol & Diesel. NDA State Govts immediately reduced the VAT on them benefiting crores of people. Opposition ruled States are yet to reduce the same."

Published on: Thursday, November 04, 2021, 07:07 PM IST