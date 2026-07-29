NDA Demands Apology From Rahul Gandhi For 'False Allegations' Against Home Minister Amit Shah, Cong Hits Back | File Pic

New Delhi: A political row erupted in Parliament on Wednesday after Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi made remarks during a Lok Sabha debate that drew strong objections from the NDA. The ruling alliance demanded an apology, calling his allegations against Union Home Minister Amit Shah 'false'.

During his speech in Lok Sabha on anti-paper leak bill, Rahul Gandhi alleged that Home Minister Amit Shah ordered police to fire at the protesters.

The Congress, however, hit back saying that the Home Minister should himself address the House and clarify his position.

LoP Gandhi made the accusation during a debate on the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, which has now been passed by the Lower House.

Speaking to reporters outside the Parliament House, Union Minister Piyush Goyal attacked Rahul Gandhi, saying: "Some people simply cannot be cured. For the Leader of the Opposition to make such a baseless and false statement on the floor of the House, when no firing took place, and then to level such baseless allegations inside Parliament, I strongly condemn it."

"I believe Rahul Gandhi has nothing else to say. We saw that for an hour he did not speak about the Bill. He could not utter a single word related to the subject under discussion. His speech was nothing but a bundle of lies. He is frustrated because the Centre thought about the students and also because the students did not give him credit," Goyal added.

Union Minister Goyal urged the LoP to apologise for his "false allegations" and remarked: "Rahul Gandhi is misusing the Parliament."

Adding to the criticism, Union Minister of State and Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Chief Harsh Malhotra said Rahul Gandhi's behavior is "anarchist" both inside and outside the Parliament.

"These are people who do not believe in any law. He (Rahul Gandhi) kept on using unparliamentary words despite repeated interventions by the Speaker. Moreover, he put allegations against the Union Home Minister without any proof. Either he should apologise or provide evidence that supports his remark," he told IANS.

Meanwhile, Congress MP KC Venugopal backed Rahul Gandhi's accusation while demanding answers from the Home Minister.

"What Rahul Gandhi has said is very clear. Delhi Police is totally under the control of the Home Ministry of India, isn't it? Whom does the Delhi Police Commissioner take order from? It is from Home Ministry only. Then, Home Minister himself is responsible. That is why he is not coming to the House," he said.

The Congress leader also questioned Home Minister Shah's absence from the Parliamentary proceedings, saying: "If Rahul Gandhi is making the allegation, the way out is that the Home Minister should come to the House and explain that he has not directed police action... why is he not coming to the House?"

"They (NDA) are now being led by guilty conscience that is why they are making allegations against us (Opposition)," Venugopal remarked

On the NDA MPs demanding an apology from LoP Gandhi, the Congress MP said: "Let them (NDA) apologise to the students and the nation...let them apologise for using pellet guns."

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)