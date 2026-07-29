'Student, Idiot & Andhbhakt': Rahul Gandhi's Analogy Sparks Massive Uproar In Lok Sabha During Anti-Paper Leak Bill Debate

Leader Of Opposition Rahul Gandhi |

What began as Rahul Gandhi's defence of students protesting against paper leaks soon snowballed into one of the most heated moments of the Lok Sabha's Monsoon Session.

Speaking during the debate on the Anti-Paper Leak Bill on Wednesday, the Leader of the Opposition praised the nationwide student protests, calling them a peaceful expression of hope rather than anger. But it was a story about a conversation with an 18-year-old student that sparked an uproar inside Parliament.

As Gandhi narrated how the student divided people into three categories "students", "idiots" and "andhbhakts" Treasury benches erupted in protest, forcing repeated interventions from the Speaker.

'A Student Explained It To Me': Rahul Gandhi Shares The Conversation

Addressing the House, Gandhi said he had recently interacted with a young student whose perspective on society had left a deep impression on him.

According to Gandhi, the student described a "student" as someone who is constantly searching for knowledge, listens with an open mind, and is willing to learn from others.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

She then contrasted that with what she called an "idiot" someone who believes they know everything, refuses to listen, and is more concerned about protecting an image than discovering the truth.

Quoting the student, Gandhi said such a person "pretends to be God" and therefore needs to build a larger-than-life image to sustain that perception.

He then asked the student where "andhbhakts" fit into this framework.

According to Gandhi, the student replied that an "andhbhakt" is someone who is completely convinced that "another idiot is God."

BJP MPs Object, Parliament Descends Into Chaos

The moment Gandhi used the word "idiot", BJP MPs rose in protest, objecting to the language used in the House.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju demanded that the word be removed from the official record, arguing that it was unparliamentary.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"Had Rahul Gandhi not used an unparliamentary word, nobody would have objected. He cannot use an unparliamentary word. It should be expunged," Rijiju said.

The protests quickly intensified, with members of the ruling NDA raising slogans and interrupting Gandhi's speech.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also supported the demand to expunge the remark, while Speaker Om Birla repeatedly appealed to members to maintain order and remain focused on the discussion.

Rahul Gandhi Defends Student Protesters

Before the interruptions, Gandhi had defended the nationwide student movement, saying the demonstrations reflected the aspirations of India's youth rather than anger or violence.

"This was not anger, not violence, not hatred. This was a deep expression of the youth of this country, of the future generation of this country," he told the House.

Calling the protests a moment of pride, Gandhi said he felt reassured after interacting with young demonstrators and urged leaders across party lines including the BJP to listen to what students were trying to say.

He also remarked that if BJP leaders spoke to their own children about the ongoing protests, they would likely hear similar opinions.

Political Row Overshadows Debate

The controversy over Gandhi's remarks soon overshadowed the broader discussion on the Anti-Paper Leak Bill and the ongoing nationwide protests over alleged examination irregularities.

While the Congress maintained that Gandhi was merely recounting a student's views to underline the importance of listening to young voices, the BJP accused him of using derogatory language inside Parliament.

The exchange once again highlighted the sharp political divide over the student protests, turning what began as a debate on education reforms into a heated confrontation over words, intent and parliamentary decorum.