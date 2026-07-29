 Parliament Monsoon Session 2026 LIVE: LoP Rahul Gandhi To Speak On Anti-Paper Leak Bill In Lok Sabha Today
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Parliament Monsoon Session 2026 LIVE: LoP Rahul Gandhi To Speak On Anti-Paper Leak Bill In Lok Sabha Today

Gandhi's speech will follow yesterday's fierce debate in the House between the treasury benches and the Opposition parties, as the two sides sparred over examination irregularities

Shashank NairUpdated: Wednesday, July 29, 2026, 09:29 AM IST
Parliament Monsoon Session 2026 LIVE: LoP Rahul Gandhi To Speak On Anti-Paper Leak Bill In Lok Sabha Today
Leader Of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi |
29 July 2026 09:29 AM IST

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi is likely to speak in the Lok Sabha today on the anti-paper leak bill – the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026. Gandhi's speech will follow yesterday's fierce debate in the House between the treasury benches and the Opposition parties, as the two sides sparred over examination irregularities.

29 July 2026 09:29 AM IST

Rahul Gandhi to speak on anti-paper leak bill

The discussion on the bill will resume at 12 pm. Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi will speak around 12:30 pm.

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