Parliament Monsoon Session 2026 LIVE: LoP Rahul Gandhi To Speak On Anti-Paper Leak Bill In Lok Sabha Today

29 July 2026 09:29 AM IST
Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi is likely to speak in the Lok Sabha today on the anti-paper leak bill – the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026. Gandhi's speech will follow yesterday's fierce debate in the House between the treasury benches and the Opposition parties, as the two sides sparred over examination irregularities.
29 July 2026 09:29 AM IST
Rahul Gandhi to speak on anti-paper leak bill
The discussion on the bill will resume at 12 pm. Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi will speak around 12:30 pm.