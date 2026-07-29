'I Saw Him Calling Police': Rahul Gandhi Demands Amit Shah's Removal As Home Minister, SC-Monitored Probe Into Student Crackdown

Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of being responsible for the alleged police crackdown on student protesters in Delhi and demanded his dismissal, along with a Supreme Court-monitored investigation into the incident.

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Addressing a press conference after a stormy day in Parliament, Gandhi alleged that he was not allowed to speak in the Lok Sabha despite members of the Treasury benches being given an opportunity. He claimed he was told he could continue only if he apologised for his remarks against Shah.

"I will never, ever apologise to the BJP, the RSS, or anyone associated with them," Gandhi said, asserting that it was his constitutional right as the Leader of the Opposition to raise issues concerning the country.

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Referring to the alleged police action against student protesters at Jantar Mantar on July 20, Gandhi accused the Home Minister of being accountable for the conduct of police forces under the Ministry of Home Affairs.

"I Saw Shah Calling Police," Gandhi claimed, alleging that he personally witnessed Amit Shah speaking to police officers over the phone inside Parliament House. He also claimed that Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh received repeated calls from the Home Minister.

Gandhi argued that there were only two possibilities: either Shah ordered the use of pellet guns, lathis fitted with nails and electric batons against protesters, making him directly responsible, or he was unaware of the action, which, according to Gandhi, would amount to incompetence.

The Congress leader said his party would ensure accountability for every official involved in the alleged use of pellet guns against students and promised justice for those affected. He also reiterated the Opposition's demand for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to remove Shah from the Union Cabinet and order a Supreme Court-monitored probe into the police action.

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi and members of the Treasury benches clashed in the Lok Sabha over the police response to student protesters at Jantar Mantar on July 20.