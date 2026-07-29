'They Can Turn Off The Mic, Not Students' Echo': Rahul Gandhi Announces Press Meet After Claiming BJP Stopped His Parliament Speech | X

Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday alleged that BJP MPs prevented him from completing his speech in the Lok Sabha after he raised the issue of alleged police brutality against students protesting in Delhi.

In a post on social media following the proceedings, Gandhi claimed he directly named Union Home Minister Amit Shah as being responsible for the alleged action against students, following which he was not allowed to continue speaking in the House.

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"Today, during my speech in Parliament, I raised the issue of the brutality inflicted on students in Delhi and named the one responsible Home Minister Amit Shah. The BJP did not let me speak," Gandhi wrote.

'They Can Turn Off The Mic, Not Students' Echo'

Announcing that he would address the media later in the day, Gandhi said he would share everything that he claimed was not allowed to be said inside Parliament.

"At 6 PM today, I will hold a press conference and say everything that I was not allowed to say in the House. They can turn off the mic but not the students' echo," he said.

The remarks came amid heightened political tensions over the nationwide student protests against alleged examination irregularities and the government's handling of demonstrations in the national capital.

Stormy Debate Over Student Protests And Anti-Paper Leak Bill

Gandhi's statement followed a heated debate in the Lok Sabha during discussions on the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026.

During his speech, the Congress leader defended the ongoing student protests, describing them as a peaceful expression of the aspirations of India's youth rather than acts of anger or violence.

He also narrated a conversation with an 18-year-old student who, according to him, categorised people into three groups "students", "idiots" and "andhbhakts". The analogy triggered loud protests from BJP MPs, with Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju demanding that the word "idiot" be expunged from the parliamentary record.

Amit Shah Allegation Sparks Political Showdown

As the debate intensified, Gandhi accused Home Minister Amit Shah of being responsible for the alleged police action against students during recent protests in Delhi, including allegations of excessive force.

The BJP strongly rejected the charges, with Union ministers accusing Gandhi of making false and misleading claims inside the House. Treasury bench members repeatedly interrupted his speech, leading to heated exchanges between the Opposition and the government.

Despite the disruption, the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, was later passed in the Lok Sabha by voice vote.

Political Row Set To Continue

With Gandhi announcing a press conference to elaborate on his allegations, the confrontation between the Congress and the BJP over the handling of student protests is expected to intensify further.

The latest exchange has added another flashpoint to the ongoing political battle over examination reforms, police action during protests and the Centre's response to the nationwide student movement.