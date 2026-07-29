Lok Sabha Passes Anti-Paper Leak Amendment Bill By Voice Vote; Opposition Walks Out

ANI

The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, introducing tougher measures to tackle paper leaks and organised examination fraud. The Bill was approved by a voice vote amid an Opposition walkout and disruptions in the House.

#MonsoonSession2026#LokSabha passes the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026.



The Bill amends the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, with the objective of further strengthening the legal framework to prevent paper… pic.twitter.com/vKdvn6RWN4 — SansadTV (@sansad_tv) July 29, 2026

The Bill seeks to amend the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, which was enacted to ensure greater transparency, fairness and integrity in recruitment and entrance examinations conducted by public authorities.

The amendment comes in the wake of the NEET-UG paper leak controversy, which sparked nationwide protests and renewed demands for stronger safeguards to protect the integrity of public examinations.

Under the proposed law, investigations into paper leak cases must be completed within two months. The Bill also increases the maximum punishment for individuals found guilty of using unfair means from five years to 10 years of imprisonment, along with a fine of up to ₹50 lakh.

For organised exam fraud networks, the legislation proposes a maximum penalty of ₹10 crore, significantly enhancing the financial deterrent against large-scale malpractice.

The Bill further provides for the establishment of fast-track courts to ensure that cases related to examination fraud are disposed of within three months, enabling quicker justice and reducing delays in prosecution.

The government has said the amendments are intended to strengthen the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024 and safeguard the interests of candidates by cracking down on organised cheating syndicates and paper leak rackets.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier stated that the Centre would move swiftly to reinforce the legal framework to ensure that honest students are not disadvantaged by examination-related fraud.

HIGH POWERED TASK FORCE on examination reforms under the leadership of Shri Nandan Nilekani constituted.@NandanNilekani pic.twitter.com/mMpmPdIEL5 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 26, 2026

The revised legislation is expected to provide stronger legal backing to investigating agencies and enhance deterrence against those involved in examination-related offences.