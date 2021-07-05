NCPCR writes to J&K police to lodge FIR against Twitter India officials for tweet showing child firing in air

While Twitter India is already facing heat from the Central government over it's compliance on the new IT rules laid down by the government of India, now in an another matter the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Monday wrote to Jammu & Kashmir Police requesting to lodge an FIR against Twitter India Managing Director Manish Maheshwari and its Policy Manager Shagufta Kamran for a tweet showing a child firing in the air and being encouraged by a group of 4-5 men.

The commission was informed in a complaint about a post and video posted on Twitter under the handle @AGH History wherein a child has been shown to use a gun and is firing bullets in the air. In the video it is seen that there are 4-5 men who are looking at the child and encouraging and appreciating him to use the gun. The complaint alleges the video to be showing unlawful terroractivity support and promotion of terrorism using children and allowing terror organisations to use twitter to facilitate recruitment activities for terrorism in Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

NCPCR mentioned that from the perusal of the video, the group of men shown in the video seem to be associated with a terrorist organization and are training the child to be a part of terrorist activities. The complainant received by the commission has stated in its complaint that Twitter is allowing terror organisations like Ansar Ghazwat-Ul-Hind supporters tooperate against India and carry out recruitment activities by using children to join terrorism against India.