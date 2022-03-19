NCP MP Supriya Sule moves Right to Disconnect Bill for second time in Lok Sabha; watch video

Supriya Sule moves Right to Disconnect Bill for second time in Lok Sabha

Mumbai: NCP MP Supriya Sule has for the second time moved the private member’s Right to Disconnect Bill in the Lok Sabha. The Bill provides for flexibility in the right to disconnect rules and leaves it to the individual companies to negotiate terms of service with their employees. The Bill respects the personal space of the employees by recognising their right to disconnect and not respond to their employer’s calls, emails during out-of-work hours. While the Bill recognises the rights of the employees, it also takes into consideration the competitive needs of the companies and their diverse work cultures.

The Bill imposes sanctions @ 1% of its total employees’ remuneration, on entities (companies or societies), for any non-compliance with the provisions of the Bill. To rein in the adverse effects of hyperconnectivity on employees’ personal life, the Bill also provides for counselling services to increase awareness among employees and citizens, on reasonable use of digital and communication tools, for professional and personal use. To free an employee from digital distractions and enable him to truly connect with the people around him, the Bill provides for digital detox centres.

‘’The digital transformation has a direct impact on conditions in the employment contract, like the time and the place of work. Hence if an employee agrees to work during out-of-work hours, the Bill entitles him to overtime pay at the same rate as his wage rate. This provision aims to check the surge in unpaid overtime work, brought about by digital transformation,’’ says Sule who has invited professionals, corporates, fellow colleagues and public representatives across the country to share their stories. She had moved the bill in her first term (from 2014-19) but discussion could not take place in the Lok Sabha.



‘’Tell your stories of difficulties you face in maintaining work-life balance and success stories of ensuring personal and family time for employees. Also share your feedback and suggestions for improving the RTD Bill and making Right to Disconnect a reality,’’ said Sule in a video released on Twitter.

The Bill has provisions in case of lack of consensus between employer and employee during negotiations. In such cases the company is required to explicitly lay out their out-of-work demands from their employees, in the Charter, and the employees can either choose to work or enforce their right to disconnect.

The Bill also mandates the companies to draft their own policy towards employees working remotely, teleworking and travelling for work. ‘’The Bill provides for the constitution of Employees’ Welfare Committees at every company to assist the employees in negotiations with employers. The Bill also has provision to ensure that these negotiations are held frequently at regular intervals, to keep in line with the dynamic business demands,’’ said Sule.

The Bill champions for the rights and welfare of employees, by mandating individual entities to negotiate out-of-hour service conditions with their employees, and upholding the right of employees to disconnect. ‘’The Bill thus recognises the right to disconnect as a way to reduce stress and ease tension between an employee's personal and professional life,’’ she noted.

Published on: Saturday, March 19, 2022, 06:29 PM IST