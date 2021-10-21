NCB officials visited Shah Rukh Khan's residence to collect documents, not for a raid, clarifies zonal director Sameer Wankhede

Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede on Thursday said that a team of NCB officials visited Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's residence 'Mannat' in Mumbai to collect some documents related to his son Aryan Khan and no raids were conducted.

"Today on 21st October, a team of NCB Mumbai Zonal Unit Officials visited Mannat, the residence of Aryan Khan in connection with Cr 94/21 for seeking certain material related to the investigation of the case from Shah Rukh Khan, F/o Aryan Khan by following due procedure of notice etc. It wasn’t a raid as erroneously reported in certain sections/channels of media," Sameer Wankhede said in a statement.

Meanwhile, NCB DDG Ashok Mutha Jain told reporters that there was no search operation at Shah Rukh Khan's residence 'Mannat'. "No search operation at his house. We had gone there as part of the procedural requirement," Ashok Mutha Jain was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Officials of the NCB visited Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow Mannat on Thursday "to seek some documents related to Aryan Khan".

Earlier in the day, Shah Rukh Khan today paid a visit to his son Aryan Khan, who is lodged in Arthur Road Jail.

Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan, was arrested with a few others on October 3 after the NCB raided a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast and claimed to have seized drugs, including charas.

A special court here on Wednesday denied bail to Aryan Khan, observing that 'on the face of it', he was indulging in "illicit drug activities on a regular basis".

His WhatsApp chats also showed, prima facie, that he was in touch with drug peddlers, the court noted. Aryan Khan subsequently moved the Bombay High Court to challenge the lower court's order. The Bombay High Court on Thursday said it would hear his bail plea on October 26.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

Published on: Thursday, October 21, 2021, 03:36 PM IST