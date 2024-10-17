Nayab Singh Saini's Oath-Taking Ceremony: Several BJP CMs Arrive In Chandigarh Ahead Of CM-Designate's Swearing-In (Videos)

Nayab Singh Saini | File

Chandigarh: Several Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled states Chief Ministers on Thursday arrived in Haryana to take part in the oath-taking ceremony of CM-designate Nayab Singh Saini.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami arrived at Chandigarh airport and said, "Nayab Singh Saini will continue to focus on the development of the state for the next five years. I want to congratulate the new government and CM Nayab Singh Saini for the historic mandate."

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami says, "... Nayab Singh Saini will continue to focus on the development of the state for the next five years. I want to congratulate the new government and CM Nayab Singh Saini for the historic mandate."



Leaders Arrive In Chandigarh To Attend The Oath-Taking Ceremony Of CM-Designate Nayab Singh Saini

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was also seen at the airport.

UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya said, "It is a very big day for Haryana, BJP and for the whole country. My greetings to the people of Haryana on the behalf of 25 crore people of Uttar Pradesh. Many congratulations to the government that is going to be formed under Nayab Singh Saini's leadership."

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath arrives in Chandigarh to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Haryana CM-designate Nayab Singh Saini

Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak said that the BJP got the blessings of the 36 fraternities of Haryana under the leadership of PM Modi.

"I thank the people of Haryana. They made a decision in their favour. Under the Congress regime, loot, nepotism, corruption and 'parchi-kharchi' were promoted. Haryana rejected Congress and gave a mandate to BJP," Pathak said.

On Haryana CM designate Nayab Singh Saini's swearing-in ceremony, UP Dy CM Brajesh Pathak says, "BJP got the blessings of the 36 fraternities of Haryana under the leadership of PM Modi. I thank the people of Haryana. They made a decision in their favour.

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel also arrived in Chandigarh to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Haryana CM-designate Nayab Singh Saini.

Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma, Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat will also take part in the ceremony.

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel arrives in Chandigarh to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Haryana CM-designate Nayab Singh Saini

About Nayab Singh Saini's Oath Taking Ceremony

Saini will take the oath of office, marking a new chapter for Haryana. The ceremony is scheduled to occur in Panchkula, with all NDA leaders invited to witness the event.

Following the ceremony, a crucial NDA meeting will be held in Chandigarh from 3 PM to 5 PM.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the meeting of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Chandigarh, coinciding with the swearing-in ceremony of Haryana's upcoming Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday.

Nayab Singh Saini Chosen As The Leader Of Haryana BJP Legislature Party

Nayab Singh Saini was on Wednesday chosen as the leader of Haryana BJP Legislature Party in a meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Chandigarh.

The BJP is set to form its third successive government in Haryana after it won 48 seats in the 90-member assembly as per the results announced last week. The Congress won 37 seats.

