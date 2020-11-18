Naxals shot dead employee of a contractor building a bridge in Jharkhand

Naxals shot dead an employee of a contractor constructing a bridge in Jharkhand's Lohardaga district, police said on Wednesday.
Naxalites attacked and killed the 'munshi' of the contractor at Peshrar block of the district on Tuesday night, the police said.
The Naxalites also set a tractor on fire and have left a paper at the scene claiming responsibility for the incident, they added.
