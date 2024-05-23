Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Elder Brother Ayazuddin Arrested In Cheating Case In Muzaffarnagar

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui's elder brother Ayazuddin Siddiqui has been arrested in a cheating case in Budhana town in Muzaffarnagar, officials said on Thursday.

Station House Officer (SHO), Budhana, Anand Dev Mishra said, "Ayazuddin Siddiqui was arrested on Tuesday and sent to jail the same day. The arrest was made in connection with a cheating case registered against him over a month ago."

The complainant has alleged that Ayazuddin Siddiqui had filed forged orders of the district magistrate's (DM) court in the office of the Consolidation Department in December 2023. An inquiry found the allegations to be true, the SHO said.

On a complaint lodged by Rajkumar, a reader of the DM, an FIR was lodged against the accused under sections 420 (cheating) and 467 (forgery) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Mishra said.