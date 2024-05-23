 Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Elder Brother Ayazuddin Arrested In Cheating Case In Muzaffarnagar
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaNawazuddin Siddiqui's Elder Brother Ayazuddin Arrested In Cheating Case In Muzaffarnagar

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Elder Brother Ayazuddin Arrested In Cheating Case In Muzaffarnagar

The complainant has alleged that Ayazuddin Siddiqui had filed forged orders of the district magistrate's (DM) court in 2023

PTIUpdated: Thursday, May 23, 2024, 05:18 PM IST
article-image

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui's elder brother Ayazuddin Siddiqui has been arrested in a cheating case in Budhana town in Muzaffarnagar, officials said on Thursday.

Station House Officer (SHO), Budhana, Anand Dev Mishra said, "Ayazuddin Siddiqui was arrested on Tuesday and sent to jail the same day. The arrest was made in connection with a cheating case registered against him over a month ago."

Read Also
Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Wife Aaliya CONFIRMS Reconciliation With Actor: 'Faced Problems Because Of...
article-image

The complainant has alleged that Ayazuddin Siddiqui had filed forged orders of the district magistrate's (DM) court in the office of the Consolidation Department in December 2023. An inquiry found the allegations to be true, the SHO said.

On a complaint lodged by Rajkumar, a reader of the DM, an FIR was lodged against the accused under sections 420 (cheating) and 467 (forgery) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Mishra said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nagaland State Lottery Result: May 23, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: May 23, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Horrific CCTV VIDEO: 4-Year-Old Girl Dies After Speeding Bike Hits & Drags Her About 70 Metres In...

Horrific CCTV VIDEO: 4-Year-Old Girl Dies After Speeding Bike Hits & Drags Her About 70 Metres In...

'Stop Torturing My Old And Ailing Parents': Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Tells PM Modi

'Stop Torturing My Old And Ailing Parents': Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Tells PM Modi

Karnataka Shocker: Drunk Man Bets With Friends & Jumps Into Lake, Dies Due To Drowning As Onlookers...

Karnataka Shocker: Drunk Man Bets With Friends & Jumps Into Lake, Dies Due To Drowning As Onlookers...

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Elder Brother Ayazuddin Arrested In Cheating Case In Muzaffarnagar

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Elder Brother Ayazuddin Arrested In Cheating Case In Muzaffarnagar