Navy ships sail with supplies to bring stranded Indians on return journey

Our Bureau

New Delhi

The Armed Forces have readied six quarantine facilities at Bhopal, Jodhpur, Jaisalmer, Kochi, Visakhapatnam and Chennai to house 2,100 stranded Indians being evacuated by the Naval ships that have sailed with medical teams, food gains and medicines to be supplied to Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, UAE Bahrain and Malaysia.

INS Jalashwa that sailed to Maldives on Wednesday to evacuate the stranded Indians reached there on Thursday and will start for Kochi on Friday with the stranded. INS Magar is also on way to Male, while INS Airawat and Shardul are to proceed to the Gulf region for evacuation.

The Defence Ministry sources said 500 each being brought from Saudi Arabia will be housed in the Army facilities in Jodhpur and Jaisalmer, 400 from Kuwait in the Army facility in Bhopal while 300 being brought from Malaysia will be housed in the Air Force facility in Chennai, 200 from UAE in Navy facility in Kochi and 150 from Bahrain in the Navy centre at Visakhapatnam.

The naval ships have sailed with food grains, medical teams and medicines to the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) will deliver 10-12 tonnes of medicines to Maldives, Madagaascar, Comoros and Seychelles and 660 tonnes of food grains to Maldives. The medical teams comprise one team of eight doctors and six paramedics for Mauritius and another team of four doctors and nine paramedics to Comoros.