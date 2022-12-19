Navy commissions P15B stealth-guided missile destroyer INS Mormugao

INS Mormugao, P15B stealth-guided missile destroyer, commissioned into Indian Navy |

The Indian Navy’s latest indigenous guided stealth destroyer INS Mormugao, armed with surface-to-surface BrahMosmissiles and Barak8 long-range surface-to-air missiles, was commissioned by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the Naval Dockyard here on Sunday.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan and Goa Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai were present. INS Mormugao was built at Mazagon Dock Ltd. as part of the Project 15B destroyers of the Visakhapatnam class and delivered to the Navy last month.

The warship is 163 metres long and 17 metres wide, displaces 7,400 tonnes and has a maximum speed of 30 knots (55kmph). Speaking at the ceremony, Mr Singh said INS Mormugao is evidence of India's excellence in warship design and development.

“Mormugao has significantly contributed to the growth of India’s maritime trade. Even today, it is one of the oldest and largest ports in the country and will retain this special place due to the services it provides…be it Mormugao fort or Mormugao port, both are recorded with great distinction in Indian history of India,” said Rajnath Singh, commenting on the name of the warship and the historic importance of Mormugao and the 17th century Maratha campaign against the Portuguese under ChhatrapatiSambhaji.

INS Mormugao was launched in September 2016 and commenced her sea trials on Dec 19, 2021, coinciding with 60 years of Goa’s liberation. Her commissioning coincided with the day Op Vijay was launched in 1961 to free Goa.

The warship with multidimensional combat capability will be part of the Western Fleet, the sword arm of theIndianNavy. Mr Singh described INS Mormugao as one of the most powerful indigenously built warships, which will significantly enhance the country’s maritime capabilities and secure national interests.

“INS Mormugao is one of the world’s most technologically advanced missile carriers. With over 75% indigenous content,it is a testimony to India’s excellence in design and development of warships and a shining example of our growing indigenous defence production capabilities,” he said.

He reiterated the Government’s resolve to deal with any situation arising from the rapidly changing global scenario, adding that it is its priority to continue strengthening the security infrastructure by providing the military state-of-the-art equipment. Navy chief Admiral R Hari Kumar said the achievement was “indicative of the large strides” the country had taken in warship design and building capability over the last decade.