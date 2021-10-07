Navratri 2021: PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi and other leaders extend greetings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit and other political leaders greeted the people of the country on Navratri.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday wished people on the first day of the nine-day festival of Navratri, hoping the festival brings strength, good health and prosperity in everyone’s lives.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "Navratri greetings to everyone. The coming days are about devoting ourselves to the worship of Jagat Janani Maa. May Navratri be the bringer of strength, good health and prosperity in everyone's lives." The PM shared a picture in which he can be seen praying before Maa Durga.

PM Modi also shared a video of Stuti devoted to Goddess Shailaputri, who is worshipped the first day of Navratri, and tweeted, "It is Day 1 of Navratri and we pray to Maa Shailputri. Here is a Stuti that is devoted to her."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah wished the country on Navratri, saying it's a grand festival where people can “realise their inner power and awaken their souls”.

BJP chief JP Nadda also greeted people on the occasion of Navratri. Taking to Twitter, JP Nadda said: "Om Devi Shailputra Namah. Best wishes to all countrymen on Navratri, the holy festival of worship of Mother Durga, the symbol of shakti. I pray to Jagat Janani Maa Durga for happiness, peace, prosperity, glory and health in everyone's life. Jai Mata Di!!!" he said on Twitter.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also greeted people on the beginning of Navratri.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wished people on the first day of the Navratri and hoped that the festival will bring happiness, good health, and prosperity in everyone's lives.

The celebrations of Sharad (autumn) Navratri involve worshipping Goddess Durga and her nine forms. The festival is celebrated in different ways across the country. Over the next nine days, devotees offer their prayers to Goddess Durga and observe fasts.

Also known as Sharad Navratri, the occasion is believed to mark Goddess Durga's victory over demon Mahishasura, signifying the victory of good over evil. The 10th day of Sharad Navratri is celebrated as Dussehra or Vijaya Dashami. The festival of Navratri will be observed from October 7 till October 15. This year Ashtami falls on October 13 while Dashami is on October 15.

Published on: Thursday, October 07, 2021, 09:47 AM IST