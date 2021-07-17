Navjot Singh Sidhu to be appointed as Punjab Congress chief: Sources

Navjot Singh Sidhu is likely to be appointed as chief of the Congress' Punjab unit shortly, sources said Saturday afternoon, adding, four working presidents will be appointed along with him. Sources close to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi's residence reiterated that the Punjab Congress cirsis will be resolved soon.

Earlier today, eneral Secretary in-charge of Punjab Congress, Harish Rawat met Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh at his residence in Mohali.

Rawat informed, "Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh reiterated that whatever decision will be taken by the Congress president, it will be honoured by him".

”Had a fruitful meeting with Harish Rawat. Reiterated that any decision of INC president will be acceptable to all. Raised certain issues which he said he’ll take up with the INC president," Raveen Thukral, Media Advisor to Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh quoted the CM.

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu met Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar at his residence in Panchkula, Haryana earlier today. Sidhu, whose long-running feud with Chief Minister Amarinder Singh was the highlight of the infighting, will replace Sunil Jakkar, with four other leaders likely to be named Working Presidents.



Meanwhile, Sidhu reached his residence in Patiala along with party MLAs including Kulbir Singh Zira & Amarinder Singh Raja



Amarinder Singh and Navjot Sidhu have maintained a running feud since the 2017 election; Sidhu hoped to be made Deputy Chief Minister but that move was reportedly scuttled by Singh.





