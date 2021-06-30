Navjot Singh Sidhu meets Priyanka Gandhi, tweets photo after Rahul Gandhi's 'no meeting' claim

Rahul Gandhi has reportedly met several leaders from Punjab over the past few days.

A panel of three Congress leaders tasked with taking feedback from MLAs, MPs and leaders from Punjab and recommend a solution has called for changes in the state government as well as party unit ahead of the assembly polls.

Sidhu, who quit the Punjab Cabinet after an alleged downgrade in his role in 2019, has been locked in a prolonged dispute with Amarinder Singh.

His recent attacks on the Chief Minister involve the Punjab government's legal setback in a 2015 case involving the desecration of the Sikh religious text Guru Granth Sahib and police firing during peaceful protests. Mr Sidhu and others ranged against Mr Singh say his government did not do enough to bring justice in the case.

Last week, Sidhu had reportedly said that he was ready to work with the CM but only if he met promises made to the people before the last assembly elections. Singh has slammed Mr Sidhu over his relentless offensive and has complained to the party leadership about what he calls "total indiscipline" by the cricketer-turned-politician.

Sidhu has refuted allegations that he is damaging the party in one of the few states where it was in power on its own steam. "Is it damaging if you address issues like sacrilege? Every MLA is raising this issue. All 78 MLAs are with me," he questioned last week.

On June 22, the Chief Minister appeared before the Congress panel in Delhi but returned to Chandigarh without any meeting with Congress president Sonia Gandhi or Rahul Gandhi, as was widely expected.

That is why Sidhu's claim about meeting with the Gandhis had surprised many in the Congress.