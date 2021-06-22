Important to keep MLAs satisfied before the election: AICC panel to Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh earlier today met three-member AICC panel in LoP Mallikarjun Kharge's office at Parliament



According to sources, the committee asked Captain Amarinder Singh to expedite the work of dissident MLAs and said that it is important to keep the MLAs satisfied before the election. An attempt will be made to persuade those leaders.

As per sources, both the committee and Rahul Gandhi are not happy with Navjot Singh Sidhu's 'two families taking advantage in Punjab' statement. The committee and high command are of the view that he should not have made a public statement.

The Congress party has stepped up its efforts to end the feud between Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh and party MLA Navjot Sidhu. The squabble between Singh and Sidhu has left the party leaders worried about its impact on the party’s prospects next year's state polls.

The party leadership wants a united Congress ahead of assembly elections. A restructuring of the party and a possible cabinet reshuffle are also on the cards.

Both the chief minister and Sidhu have been at loggerheads for quite some time and have gone public against each other. Sidhu's rebellion against Singh started after his exit from the state cabinet in 2019 over change in his portfolio.

Sidhu, who is eyeing the PCC chief post is not willing to join Singh's cabinet again, after he quit it in 2019, following differences with the chief minister after his portfolio was changed.