National Tax Conference: Revenue Collection Key To Development, Says GST Commissioner

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A two-day national tax conference 'Gyanlok' in coordination with the All India Federation of Tax Practitioners (Central Zone), Madhya Pradesh Tax Law Bar Association, Madhya Pradesh and Tax Practitioners Association, Ujjain, was inaugurated on Friday in the chief hospitality of Swatantra Kumar Singh (IAS), commissioner, commercial tax, by lightning the lamp in front of Goddess Saraswati.

Addressing the occasion, Singh said, under GST, revenue collection is very important in accordance with the set goals for the overall development of the state and to increase the government revenue through GST, establishment of various industries and capital investment in business activities is very important.

As much as it is necessary to collect various types of taxes, of which GST is the main, making capital investment in various sectors is also a very important step, Sing added.

In the beginning, the commissioner said, "If a chartered accountant or tax consultant looks after the accounts of about Rs 2,000 crore and there are 300 such tax practitioners, CAs and tax consultants in this house, then I am talking about 6 lakh tax consultants of the country. I am talking to account holders worth crores of rupees. This is the real investors’ meet because you are the people who can properly introduce the investors about MP and by investing in the state, they can become witnesses of the prosperity and progress of the state."

Singh also said that, if capital is invested in service and business sectors, then MP will definitely be able to move forward on the path of development. He said that the establishment of industries like mobile, machinery, medicines will definitely give impetus to the development of the state.

"The automobile sector has made a major contribution in revenue collection, we need to expand it further. We can make MP a warehousing hub through real-estate infrastructure development. Building, road and bridge construction will generate new employment in MP."

