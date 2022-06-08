e-Paper Get App

National Herald Case: Sonia Gandhi asks for 3 weeks to appear before ED, says report

According to reports, Sonia Gandhi is yet to recover and her latest report is not Covid-negative

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, June 08, 2022, 07:17 PM IST
article-image
Sonia Gandhi | File photo

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has asked for three weeks to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the National Herald case, sources told NDTV.

The Congress president had tested positive for COVID-19 on June 2 and according to reports, she is yet to recover and her latest report is not Covid-negative.

On the other hand, Rahul Gandhi has been asked to appear before the ED on June 13. He was earlier summoned on June 2 but had sought time as he was abroad at the time.

The case has been lodged against various Congress leaders, including Gandhis, for allegedly misappropriating National Herald funds.

Meanwhile, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera today said its leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi will appear before the ED as they have nothing to hide from the probe agency.

He said, "We are a law-abiding party.We follow rules. So, if they have been summoned, of course, they we will go. We have nothing to hide".

"We are not like them. We remember when Mr Amit Shah was running around in 2002 to 2013," he added,

"They will learn some lessons from us on what kind of people who adhere to the path of truth are. They should learn from us," Khera further said.

