National Herald Case: ED issues fresh summons to Rahul Gandhi, asks him to appear on June 13

Now in the fresh summons Rahul Gandhi has been asked by ED to appear on June 13 and has asked Sonia Gandhi to appear on June 8.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, June 03, 2022, 11:46 AM IST
Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi | Photo: Twitter/@INCIndia

The Enforcement Directorate has issued fresh summon for both Congress President Sonia Gandhi (75) and her son Rahul Gandhi (51) for alleged money laundering in the National Herald case.

However, Congress President Sonia Gandhi had tested COVID-19 positive, a day ahead of the summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate in the National Herald case.

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala informed that Sonia Gandhi has developed some symptoms and has isolated herself and has been given requisite medical attention.

"Congress president Sonia Gandhi tests positive for COVID-19. She has developed mild fever and some symptoms and has isolated herself and has been given requisite medical attention. As of today, her date of appearance before ED on June 8 stands as it is," Surjewala told ANI.

