Nation first, always: PM Modi tells IPS probationers; asks them to change people's negative perception of police. Watch video

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday told Indian Police Service probationers that the spirit of "Nation First, Always First" should be reflected in every action of theirs and they should also work towards changing the negative perception of the force among people.

He urged the IPS probationers to keep national interest in mind and have a national perspective while taking decisions when they are in the field.

"You have to always remember that you are the flag bearers of "Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat" too," PM Modi said.

"Therefore, the spirit of Nation First, Always First, should be reflected in your every action," the prime minister said addressing the IPS probationers at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy via video-conferencing.

PM Modi said the negative perception of the police among the people is a big challenge in itself.

This perception changed a bit during the beginning of the coronavirus period when people saw police personnel helping out, but the situation has again gone back to the old perception, he said.