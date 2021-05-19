Narada sting case: No bail for 3 TMC leaders, former Bengal minister; Calcutta HC to continue hearing tomorrow

Kolkata: After a marathon hearing over the Narada sting case on Wednesday, the Calcutta High Court to hear the same again tomorrow at 2 pm.

TMC leader Madan Mitra’s lawyer Niranjan Bhattacharya said that Solicitor General Tushar Mehta has purposely delayed the matter so that they can keep the stay over bail order on the TMC leaders.

“We have applied to vacate the stay on the bail of the arrested TMC leaders and the application has been accepted but Tushar Meheta purposely prolonged the case by going slow,” said the lawyer.

The CBI, however, was heard to keep the stay on bail as according to them if released the heavyweight TMC leaders might influence the witnesses.

Notably, the arrested TMC leaders Firhad Hakim, Madan Mitra, Subrata Mukherjee and former TMC minister Sovan Chatterjee to continue in jail custody today.